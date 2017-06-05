NYPD: Boy shot on his 5th birthday in the Bronx

- The NYPD is investigating the shooting of a boy in the Bronx Monday. The 5-year-old boy had just finished celebrating his birthday with his father when gunfire rang out.

At about 5 p.m., the boy was being walked to a waiting car at the curb in front of 1138 Washington Avenue in the Morrisania section when a man fired at least four shots at someone on the street, police said.

The boy was hit once in the head, police said. His dad rushed him to a hospital in the Bronx but he was transfered to Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in Washington Heights where he remains in the emergency room. He is listed in critical condition. His name was not being released by police.

Both the gunman and the apparent intended target vanished. Police officers were canvassing the neighborhood to speak to witnesses, gather evidence, and retrieve security camera video.

Someone was taken in for questioning early Tuesday but they were released without being charged.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.