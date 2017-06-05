Dragged NYPD cop remains in critical condition; teens charged

Related Headlines NYPD officer critically injured, dragged by car

- While a decorated NYPD police officer struggles to stay alive at Kings County Hospital Center after being dragged by a car over the weekend, police and prosecutors are building a case against the four teenagers allegedly involved.

The faces of Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner James O'Neill, and police brass were grim as they sat down for a briefing and update on the condition of Police Officer Dalsh Veve, 35.

"Officer Veve was an extremely active cop, and a very, very good one," O'Neill said. "His fellow officers, as well as the CO of the 67 Precinct and those who live and work in the neighborhood, have tremendous respect for him."

The 10-year NYPD veteran, an immigrant from Haiti, was dragged for nearly two and a half blocks after investigating 911 calls of shots fired at East 53rd Street and Tilden Avenue in East Flatbush late Saturday night. Police said he went over to question people inside a black Honda sedan, which was parked at a fire hydrant.

"There were four people were in the car -- two males and two females," Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said. "They drove about three blocks at a high rate of speed at which time Officer Veve fell from the vehicle."

The car, which turned out to be stolen, crashed. The four people inside abandoned the car. Officer Veve managed to fire two shots at the 15-year-old driver, who was struck in the face, police said.

Authorities charged two passengers, Jeronda Oliver, 18, and Ebonii Clinton, 19, with hindering prosecution. The fourth person, a 17-year-old boy, is cooperating with police and providing them with information.

The NYPD was unable to speak with the driver because he remains intubated. Police confirmed that he does have an extensive criminal record and will seek to charge him with attempted murder as soon as possible.

The sound of gunshots turned out to be fireworks, the AP reported.