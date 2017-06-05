Nassau County police commissioner retiring

- Nassau County Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter is set to retire in July after three years as the county's top cop, according to a report.

Krumpter, 50, has spent 25 years with the department, serving in several leadership roles, according to his departmental bio.

Newsday reported that he was in talks to become chief of the Village of Lloyd Harbor Police Department, but he told the newspaper that he has no immediate plans.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeleine Singas said in a statement that she and her officer wish "the very best" in retirement.

"I am grateful for Commissioner Tom Krumpter's dedicated leadership of our outstanding police force," Singas said, "and it's been a great privilege to work with him to keep the people of Nassau County safe."

Krumpter got his start in law enforcement as a cop in New York City's Housing Authority Police Department and joined the Nassau PD three years later. (Housing PD later merged with the NYPD.) Krumpter also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1985 to 2003.

The Nassau PD has about 2,500 sworn officers, making it one of the country's largest police departments.