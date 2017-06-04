Chicago man, 98, turns $1,000 in stock into $2 million and donates it all to wildlife
CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A Chicago man who bought $1,000 worth of stock 70 years ago grew that money into millions, and has donated the money to create a wildlife sanctuary.
Russ Gremel, 98, never married and never had kids. He bought $1,000 worth of Walgreens stock decades ago, and kept it. Today, it's worth about $2 million, reported the Chicago Tribune.
Gremel donated the money to the Illinois Audubon Society. This weekend, the group dedicated the 400-acre Gremel Wildlife Sanctuary near Dixon, Illinois.
"You have to do some good in this world, that's what money is for," Gremel told the Tribune.