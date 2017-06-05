Video: Rob and Rex Ryan in bar brawl
NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Brothers and NFL coaches Rob and Rex Ryan appeared to have gotten into a scuffle with some other men while at bar on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rob and Rex Ryan crushing Nashville @barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/AxktGa0Hn7— Cooper Stefaniak (@CooperStef) June 4, 2017
In the 10-second video posted to social media by Cooper Stefaniak, Rob Ryan grabs a man by the throat. Rex Ryan is then seen shoving the same man.
The men were reportedly in town for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.