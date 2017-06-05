Video: Rob and Rex Ryan in bar brawl

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 05 2017 07:04AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05 2017 07:37AM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Brothers and NFL coaches Rob and Rex Ryan appeared to have gotten into a scuffle with some other men while at bar on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the 10-second video posted to social media by Cooper Stefaniak, Rob Ryan grabs a man by the throat. Rex Ryan is then seen shoving the same man.

The men were reportedly in town for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

