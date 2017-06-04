ISIS claims responsibility for London attacks

London remains on high alert tonight following the brazen incidents that left seven people dead and nearly 50 injured many in critical condition.

Police said they're making significant progress in the investigation

12 people have now been arrested as officials pledge to work relentlessly to establish the facts.

The heart of London became a crime scene.

Investigators examined the rented van that mowed down pedestrians on the London Bridge before continuing their assault, stabbing numerous people at bars and restaurants in the nearby Borough Market.

Killing 7 and wounding nearly 50 more -- many in critical condition

The three terrorists, who wore fake explosive vests to create even more panic, were finally chased down by 8 police officers, firing 50 rounds

“The three attackers were shot dead. The situation these officers were confronted with was critical. It was a matter of life and death,” said Metropolitan Police Service Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley.

Outside 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Theresa May, said enough is enough, and set out plans for the government to better combat radical extremism.

“There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country. So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society,” she said.

Prime Minister May called for tougher regulation of the internet in the U.K. as part of the effort to stamp out extremism.

“We cannot allow this ideology be the safe space it needs to breed. Yet, that is precisely what the internet, and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide,” she continued.

Meanwhile President Trump pledged America’s support for the U.K. on twitter, but seemed to take the opportunity to push for certain policy priorities- declaring "We need the travel ban as an extra layer of safety."

He also went after the Mayor of London, tweeting, “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of london says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"

A spokesman for London’s mayor told news organizations: "He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet"

The attack comes just days before the country's national elections, some of the political parties suspended campaign events out of respect for the victims. Prime Minister Theresa May said terrorism can't disrupt the democratic process--- the campaigns will resume, and the election will go on as planned for Thursday.