Former New York Knicks head coach accused of DUI after crash

Police have said that former Los Angeles Lakers player and former New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after his vehicle flipped on a California highway.

According to the NY Post, California Highway Patrol said neither Fisher nor his passenger, Gloria Govan, was injured in the crash.

Authorities said that Fisher’s 2015 Cadillac veered onto the right shoulder of the US 101 in the Sherman Oaks area while approaching an interchange.

The car hit the concrete curb and overturned.

Highway Patrol said Fisher was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

After his playing career ended, Fisher was hired in June 2014 to be the first coach for Knicks President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson, under whom Fisher won five championships with the Lakers.

The first season was the worst in franchise history with a 17-65 record, but the team played better early in the second season before Jackson fired Fisher last February with the Knicks in a 1-9 tailspin.

He has been working as an analyst for TNT as well as for Spectrum SportsNet's Lakers coverage this season.

