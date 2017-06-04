NYPD officer critically injured after being dragged by car

An NYPD officer is in critical condition after getting dragged by a car in Brooklyn.

The incident took place around 11:50 p.m. where police responded to three 911 calls reporting shots fired at Tilden Avenue and East 53rd Street in Brooklyn, which was later determined to be fireworks.

A much respected police officer is struggling to stay alive at Kings County hospital after being dragged by the driver of a stolen car, and police are questioning a 15-year-old they say was involved.

The NYPD said that at about 11:50 Saturday night, police received three 911 calls about shots fired from East 53rd street and Tilden Avenue in East Flatbush. When the officers arrived, the sound of gunshots turned out to be fireworks at a party. While investigating, police officer Dalsh Veve went to question people inside a black Honda parked in front of a fire hydrant. Moments later, he was dragged for nearly 2 1/2 blocks.

The car crashed at east 53rd street between Snyder and Church Avenue, and was abandoned. Police said a short time later the 15-year-old turned up at Brookdale Hospital with a gunshot wound. The other occupants of the car are described as an 18-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man. The NYPD said Officer Veve was able to get off 2 shots while being dragged by the car.

Many are offering prayers for Officer Veve's full recovery, but it will definitely be an uphill battle.

Officer Veve, who is a 9-year veteran of the NYPD, remains in critical condition.