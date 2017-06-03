NYPD on high alert after London terror attacks

Related Headlines Multiple terror incidents reported in London

- Following the terror attacks in London, the NYPD is taking steps to make sure New York City is secure.

There really aren't any words.

Speechless and heartbroken- Lauren and Jonathan Rayner are visiting from the U.K.

They are horrified their country has been stuck again by terror.

Those from New York are dumbfounded by the news. Many were glued to their phones and television sets as details unfold.

Some have questioned why this seemingly happens all too often.

“It's unfortunate that this is becoming a daily headline in the news,” said one bystander.

“We need to look at the root of the problem. I think that often times we put a band aid on things and we find we're not accomplishing anything, and we’re coming back to the same issues and reading the same stories. It’s sad,” said another.

Mayor Bill de Blasio took to twitter, "NYC stands with the people of London. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the courageous first responders."