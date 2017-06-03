Demonstrators join March for Truth, rally against Trump

- Thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets demanding answers regarding President Trump’s ties to Russia.

Those unhappy with the President's choice made their voices heard in lower Manhattan and across the nation.

Thousands showing up for the "March for Truth" rally in lower Manhattan.

"We're here and we're displaying our outrage. We're not going to put up with it,” said one protester.

The protest focused on a call for transparency and a thorough investigation into President Trump's possible ties to Russia.

"This march was talking about truth, but the truth is he lies about everything,” said another protestor.

The rally in New York City was one of more than 130 that took place across the country.

In Chicago, the march also folded in a recent source of liberal outrage- The administration's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

“We are the first generation to feel the real effects of climate change, and the last generation that can start to do something about it,” said one demonstrator.

Outside the White House, a Pittsburgh pro-Trump march didn't draw the numbers of the nationwide event.

Supporters said their voices are no less important.

"Well, it's unfortunate that it's the media that is making the division and the other leftist groups. But the reality is people do support what he is doing and hopefully as he moves along his agenda, people will see that he really has the best intention," said one Pro-Trump supporter.

It's clear the resistance to the 45th president from day one is never far away.