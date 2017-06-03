Suffolk County reports increase in opioid overdoses

- Suffolk County authorities reported a major uptick in opioid overdoses in the last 24 hours.

The Suffolk County Police Commissioner held a press conference to address the matter on Saturday afternoon.

He said the rise in overdoses appears to be primarily related to heroin and the synthetic painkiller 'fentanyl' which is 50 times stronger than heroin and cheaper to make.

'Fentanyl is the same drug that's been blamed for the death of music icon Prince last year.

"We are asking for the public's help. If you have information on drug dealers, Please call 631-852-narc, and if you have a loved one or you yourself need help please take advantage of our 24/7 hotline,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini.

Police said callers with tips will remain anonymous.