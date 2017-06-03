Elderly man attacked by man with cane

- 91 year old Juan Llorens was just running an errand. He was walking down Broadway in Inwood when he was attacked and beaten with a cane. Security cameras captured the disturbing incident.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Friday. a 19-year-old, identified as Saul Nunez, is seen kicking Llorens' shoping cart and striking him in the head with a cane. Llorens was left in the hospital with lacerations to his ear and head.

"I don't know who the man is and I've never seen him before," Llorens said.

Llorens credits his safety to the good Samaritans on the street who rushed over and threw the suspect off. The NYPD eventually took Nunez into custody but the motive is still a mystery.

Nunez, who is from the Bronx, faces several charges including assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Llorens says the incident shook him up and he's having problems sleeping.