e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story429770580" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429770580" data-article-version="1.0">25 years later, a new generation gets immersed in 'Friends'</h1> </header> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429770580.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: &quot;Friends&quot; 25th Anniversary Central Perk pop-up at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf on August 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: "Friends" 25th Anniversary Central Perk pop-up at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf on August 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429770580-429770554" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Friends_1569091251544_7669957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: &quot;Friends&quot; 25th Anniversary Central Perk pop-up at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf on August 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/25-years-later-a-new-generation-gets-immersed-in-friends-">ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 02:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> Its fans have never been younger.</p> <p>As the sitcom about six twentysomethings marks its 25th anniversary on Sunday, it has spawned a devoted youthful viewership, especially among tween and teen girls who weren't yet born when it went off the air in 2004.</p> <p>In an era when everyone assumed they would move on to YouTube and Instagram video, young girls have embraced the series and its old-fashioned, studio-audience, sitcom format, bingeing its 10 seasons on Netflix through their tablets and phones, wearing T-shirts with the show's logo and constantly quoting catch-phrases.</p> <p>"It is old but you can't tell that much when you're watching," said 15-year-old Sammy Joyce of Long Beach, California. "It's too funny to care about how old it is."</p> <p>Some first hear about the show from Generation X parents who watched the initial NBC run, but the show has caught on mostly via word-of-mouth between friends.</p> <p>"My friends all really liked it. They were all really into it and they would always be quoting it so I decided to give it a try," said 15-year-old Adelaide Driver of Taos, New Mexico. "I kind of immediately was super into it."</p> <p>Lucia Mozingo, 10, of Long Beach says she's been spreading her love for the show "like a disease" among her grade-school classmates.</p> <p>She and Sammy, who watches her after school, can mimic their way through entire episodes, sing every word to Phoebe's song "Smelly Cat" and can do impressions of every major character and many minor ones.</p> <p>The show has become almost a rite of passage in some circles, where their "Friends" phase is almost a coming of age.</p> <p>For girls like Lucia, understanding the show's adult-but-not-too-adult subject matter can feel like a step into sophistication.</p> <p>"My parents showed me the show 'Friends' when I was 8, and I didn't really get it, so I wasn't really into it."</p> <p>Then, trying it again at 10, it all clicked, and she understood why Ross and Rachel got together, and why they broke up, and why they got back together again.</p> <p>"I just got it," she said."</p> <p>"Friends," some fans said, is a piece of the past that allows them to fantasize about their future. They swoon at the notion of living in a big-city apartment with their best friend the way Courteney Cox's Monica and Jennifer Anniston's Rachel do, with two more friends across the hall like Matthew Perry's Chandler and Matt LeBlanc's Joey.</p> <p>"I would love to live across the hall from my best friends," said 12-year-old Imogen Schwartz of Glendale, California. "When you watch it you wish you had a Rachel and a Chandler and a Joey and everyone else."</p> <p>The characters also have fledgling careers that the girls can see themselves aspiring to.</p> <p>"My favorite moments are whenever they're talking about their jobs: actor, musician, masseuse, fashion-person," said 13-year-old Esme Goldman of Pasadena, California. "I think jobs are interesting."</p> <p>And they live and work in an idealized New York, a dream of some young fans.</p> <p>"I want to live in New York. I want to pursue my dreams in New York," Esme said, "even though their version of New York is completely unrealistic. I'm not going to have an apartment like that."</p> <p>Marta Kauffman, who along with David Crane created the show that premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, agreed that its aspirational qualities are a huge part of its appeal for younger viewers.</p> <p>"For the characters themselves, this is that kind of time in their lives when their friends are their family, I think that's incredibly aspirational," Kauffman told The Associated Press. "Teenagers who imagine it are imagining that kind of life when they're with their friends."</p> <p>Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe, and her proudly eccentric persona, has special standing among young-girl fans, who overwhelmingly name her as their favorite character.</p> <p>"She's different but she doesn't really care," Lucia said. "Like, she's always trying to cleanse your aura, and like, she'll make her own shoes with candy on them."</p> <p>"She's kind of a little crazy," Adelaide said. "She's like a lot of the people here in Taos."</p> <p>Phoebe's personality, with her strange folkie songs and odd observations, would make her a social-media star.</p> <p>"Phoebe would be a very popular YouTuber," Imogen said.</p> <p>Most young fans also immerse themselves in "Friends" on social media. Its archetypal characters including David Schwimmer's Ross and catch-phrases make it incredibly meme-worthy, and many say they first decided to watch it after being prompted on Instagram or Snapchat.</p> <p>Netflix, which paid a reported $100 million to stream "Friends" through 2019, rarely releases streaming figures, and declined a request for them for this story, making it difficult to know how broad the trend truly is. There's an abundance of anecdotal evidence - the number of T-shirts at malls and school campuses alone - that suggests it's vast.</p> <p>Other sitcoms, such as "The Office," also have masses of surprisingly young viewers, but few are as old, or as traditional in format, as "Friends."</p> <p>Yet its age could also be an asset. While a current show might only offer a few short seasons to plow through, "Friends" has a decade's worth, 236 episodes to binge on and return to repeatedly. That's more time than some young girls have spent with most of their real-life friends. They feel like they really know the characters.</p> <p>"You got to watch Chandler and Joey and Monica and Rachel and Phoebe and Ross all, like, throughout a decade go through ups and downs and everything between," Imogen said.</p> <p>And some may not even realize it's old at first.</p> <p>"When my daughter's friends discovered 'Friends' they thought it was a period piece," Kauffman said. "They thought it was a contemporary show set in the 90s."</p> <p>The days of "Friends" on Netflix are now numbered. Probably not, but if you are the daring sort, your dream could be about to come true." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Proposal would build self-filtering pool in the East River</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RICHARD GIACOVAS </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Have you ever wanted to take a swim in the East River? Probably not, but if you are the daring sort, your dream could be about to come true.</p><p>New York City has been looking into the creation of a state-of-the-art self-filtering pool off the Lower East Side that would use the water of the East River. </p><p>“The pool would filter a million gallons of water a day and provide a safe recreational space for people to enjoy the river,” said Kara Meyer, Deputy Director of the nonprofit +Pool, which has been pushing for the city to build an Olympic-size pool for nearly a decade. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/5-year-old-boy-with-rare-form-of-ms-becomes-pinellas-park-firefighter" title="5-year-old boy with rare form of MS becomes Pinellas Park firefighter" data-articleId="429819263" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/Pinellas_Park_Fire_Department_makes_5_ye_0_7670181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Five-year-old Gabe suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, and his dream is to one day become a firefighter. So Pinellas Park Fire Department helped make that dream a reality, putting him through training so he could be sworn in as one of their own" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5-year-old boy with rare form of MS becomes Pinellas Park firefighter</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.</p><p>Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.</p><p>In a video shared to Facebook , the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/subway-passengers-evacuated-after-f-trains-brakes-activate-in-queens" title="Subway passengers evacuated after partial F train derailment in Queens" data-articleId="429811802" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Subway_passengers_evacuated_after_partia_0_7670191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A subway train on the F line had to be evacuated after its brakes were activated at Sutphin Boulevard on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Subway passengers evacuated after partial F train derailment in Queens</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A subway train on the F line had to be evacuated after its brakes were activated, causing a partial derailment at Sutphin Boulevard on Saturday. </p><p>All the 170-200 passengers aboard the train were reportedly removed safely using a reach train and no injuries have been reported so far.</p><p>Due to the incident, there are currently delays and service changes on the F train line, which is suspended between 71st Avenue and Forest Hills and 179th Street in Jamaica.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/proposal-would-build-self-filtering-pool-in-the-east-river" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Proposal_would_build_self_filtering_pool_0_7670403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Proposal_would_build_self_filtering_pool_0_7670403_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Proposal_would_build_self_filtering_pool_0_7670403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Proposal_would_build_self_filtering_pool_0_7670403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/21/Proposal_would_build_self_filtering_pool_0_7670403_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Proposal would build self-filtering pool in the East River</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/proposal-would-build-self-filtering-pool-in-the-east-river" data-title="Proposal would build pool in the East River" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/proposal-would-build-self-filtering-pool-in-the-east-river" addthis:title="Proposal would build pool in the East River" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/5-year-old-boy-with-rare-form-of-ms-becomes-pinellas-park-firefighter" > <h3>5-year-old boy with rare form of MS becomes Pinellas Park firefighter</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/5-year-old-boy-with-rare-form-of-ms-becomes-pinellas-park-firefighter" data-title="5-year-old becomes Pinellas Park firefighter" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/5-year-old-boy-with-rare-form-of-ms-becomes-pinellas-park-firefighter" addthis:title="5-year-old becomes Pinellas Park firefighter" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/subway-passengers-evacuated-after-f-trains-brakes-activate-in-queens" > <h3>Subway passengers evacuated after partial F train derailment in Queens</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/subway-passengers-evacuated-after-f-trains-brakes-activate-in-queens" data-title="F train partially derails in Queens" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/subway-passengers-evacuated-after-f-trains-brakes-activate-in-queens" addthis:title="F train partially derails in Queens" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elevator-briefly-stalls-at-reopened-washington-monument" > <h3>Elevator briefly stalls at reopened Washington Monument</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/elevator-briefly-stalls-at-reopened-washington-monument" data-title="Elevator stalls at reopened Washington Monument" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/elevator-briefly-stalls-at-reopened-washington-monument" addthis:title="Elevator stalls at reopened Washington Monument" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> 