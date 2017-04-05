President Trump calls Syria gas attack 'beyond a red line'

- President Donald Trump said his attitude toward Syria has changed since a chemical strike killed civilians, including children. He is now accusing President Assad of Syria of going "beyond a red line." The horrific attack is considered the first major foreign policy test for the Trump administration.

"When you kill innocent children, innocent babies -- babies, little babies -- with a chemical gas that is so lethal -- people were shocked to hear what gas it was -- that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line," Trump said. "Many, many lines."

Trump called the brutality an affront to humanity. He said his entire approach toward Syria may be changing, but didn't elaborate on what the response might be.

Well, one of the things I think you’ve noticed about me is, militarily, I don’t like to say where I’m going and what I doing," Trump said.

Only last week, the White House said it was no longer prioritizing the removal of President Assad, a shift in White House policy from the Obama era and potentially putting the U.S. at odds with Moscow.

"How many more children have to die before Russia cares?" U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nicki Haley said at the U.N., rejecting Russia's assertion that Syrian rebels were to blame for the attack. Haley was hoping to pass a U.N. resolution officially blaming Assad.

"When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," Haley added.

The Trump administration has blamed President Obama's handling of the Syrian conflict. President Trump has been sharply critical of President Obama for not following through on his "red line" threat when chemical weapons were used in 2013. At the time, businessman Donald Trump tweeted his displeasure with the red line decision, but also added he didn't think the U.S. should attack Syria.

So is the president is committed to military action he once urged his predecessor to avoid? He is not saying. One thing the commander in chief did make clear: he said what happens now is his responsibility.