NJ Transit blames Amtrak for Penn Station woes News NJ Transit blames Amtrak for Penn Station woes New Jersey Transit officials are lashing out at Amtrak due to the rail problems at Penn Station that have heavily impacted rush hour traffic through the commuter hub for the entire week.

"It is Amtrak's responsibility to take immediate action and, all corrective actions, to resolve the continuing problems at Penn Station New York for the sake of all of our customers and the region's transit system," NJ Transit Executive Director Steven H. Santoro said at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

A derailment during Monday morning's commute has knocked out service at nearly half of the available tracks at Penn Station, limiting the number of trains that can go in and out of the facility. It has left thousands of commuters scrambling to find other ways to and from work or enduring long delays and overcrowded trains.

There is still no timeline for a full service restoration.

Amtrak owns the station and the tracks and leases access to NJ Transit and Long Island Railroad.

NJ Transit says it has given tens of millions of dollars to Amtrak for maintenance work under its contract. It wants an immediate inspection of every track at the station to avoid other incidents.

A derailment on March 24 caused chaos for an entire day. NJ Transit says it is still waiting to hear the cause of that incident from Amtrak.

"Amtrak needs to step up to the plate. We're funding them," Santoro says.