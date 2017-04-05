Barry Manilow says he's gay and married

NEW YORK (AP) -- Barry Manilow tells People magazine that he hid being gay for decades because he thought he would be "disappointing fans if they knew."

.@barrymanilow reveals why he didn’t come out as gay for decades https://t.co/NK0Pt1XYwm pic.twitter.com/p6gPuB0oTK — People Magazine (@people) April 5, 2017



The 73-year-old music legend married his longtime manager, Gary Kief, in a 2014 ceremony at their home in Palm Springs, California. Manilow tells the magazine's April 17 issue that keeping their romance out of the media was stressful.



Manilow, who has a new album this month, "This Is My Town: Songs of New York," said he has always tried to keep his personal and public lives separate. "When I met Gary, that was even more of a reason to keep my life private."



"I'm glad he stayed," said the singer of such hits as "Mandy" and "Can't Smile Without You."

