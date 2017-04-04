Gasoline barge runs aground in Hudson River

A DEC police officer flew a drone over the stuck barge near Catskill, N.Y. (Department of Environmental Conservation)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Catskill, N.Y., where a barge ran aground in the Hudson River, April 4, 2017. (Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo)

Coast Guard crews board a barge in the Hudson River near Catskill, N.Y., April 4, 2017. (Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo)

- A fuel barge ran aground in the Hudson River near the shore of Greene County, New York, Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A tugboat was pushing the barge north along the river when it ran aground on the west side of the river near Catskill, officials said. The barge was carrying 60,000 barrels of refined gasoline.

"At this time, it appears that there is no product leaking into the water and the barge's tanks were not punctured in the incident," the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Coast Guard crews, including investigators and pollution-response teams, went to the scene along with state and local agencies.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also visited the area. He ordered a state investigation.

"The Hudson River is a critical piece of the Empire State, both environmentally and economically, and we are launching a full-scale response to ensure this incident does not threaten it," Cuomo said in a statement. "The full resources of several state agencies including the Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health have been deployed to not only ensure a quick and thorough response, but to launch a full investigation into what caused the barge to run aground in the first place."

Authorities created a safety zone around the barge and have warned other ships in the area.

Reinauer Transportation Companies, the barge's owner, brought a recovery barge alongside the stuck barge to remove the gasoline, the governor's office said.