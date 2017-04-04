NYU student running for City Council News NYU student running for City Council At 21, Chetan Hebbur is ready to rule the world -- or at least a chunk of New York City as a member of the City Council.

- At 21, Chetan Hebbur is ready to rule the world -- or at least a chunk of New York City as a member of the City Council.

"I've spent my entire college experience learning how to deal with economics and math," Hebbur said. "I work for a financial institution as a marketing consultant. I manage my mom's finances. I know what I'm doing."

The NYU senior is digging into his own pocket to try and become a city councilman in District 2. If he wins, he'd tie former Bronx Councilman Joel Rivera as the youngest lawmaker in New York City history.

Here are the issues Hebbur is most passionate about:

"I would love to see New York City start executing legislation that is moving drug addiction away from criminality and towards rehabilitation --that's super important to me," Hebbur said. "Outreach to these advocacy groups, nonprofits, vetting them thoroughly to make sure we're not wasting money when we contribute to them."

The ambitious student, who is running as a Democrat, said he has had nearly a decade of public speaking and debate experience. Currently Councilwoman Rosie Mendez is in the seat he is vying for. She'll be hitting her term limit.

Hebbur plans to hold a town hall meeting at NYU on Friday at 6:30 p.m. It will be a chance for constituents to get to know him and ask questions.