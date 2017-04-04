Dead whale washes up on beach in Queens

- The carcass of a humpback whale washed up on the beach in Rockaway Park, Queens, on Tuesday morning. The New York Post reported that the marine mammal was found near Beach 116th Street around 9:30 a.m.

Passersby gathered around the whale, posting video (video above courtesy of Greg Maggio) and photos to social media. Then cops and Parks Department workers responded to disperse them and keep other people away from the animal.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society hopes to perform a necropsy on the whale either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on safety concerns.

"Because of the weather and high tide coming in during the afternoon, AMCS will go out during the next low tide cycle either late today or tomorrow," AMCS spokesperson Rachel Bosworth wrote in an email to Fox5NY.com. She said the society is working with the city's Sanitation Department and the Office of Emergency Management to make a plan for the necropsy.

Whale sightings in the New York City area are becoming increasingly common.

A right whale got entangled in a fishing line near the Rockaways in December 2016.

A humpback whale got stuck in Moriches Bay and had to be euthanized in November.

On separate days in November, humpback whale sightings were reported near the Statue of Liberty and the George Washington Bridge.

In June 2016, scientists deployed a buoy off the coast of Fire Island to monitor great whales in New York Bight, home to seven species of great whales, including the humpback whale and the blue whale.