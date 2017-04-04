Man dies during doughnut eating contest

A Colorado choked on a half-pound doughnut and died during a contest in Denver.

Travis Malouff, 42, was participating in Voodoo Doughnut’s 80-second half-pound doughnut challenge on Sunday.

Malouff started to choke on the oversized doughnut during the contest. Bystanders attempted to perform lifesaving techniques, but they were unsuccessful.

Malouff was pronounced dead due to "obstruction of the airway" by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Voodoo Doughnuts said in a statement that the company is saddened by Malouff’s death and is cooperating with investigators.

Malouff’s death occurred on the same day that a 20-year-old student in Connecticut died after participating in a pancake-eating contest. Caitlin Nelson, of Clark, New Jersey, had been eating four or five pancakes during a March 30 challenge before collapsing to the floor. She was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transferred to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, where she later died.