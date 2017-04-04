Baseball player beaten for not being in gang

- A 15-year-old high school baseball player on his way home was attacked by two men who beat him into unconsciousness and left him in an alley, authorities said.

The brutal attack on Evan Jimenez left the teen clinging to life last week and tethered to a respirator at a Los Angeles County hospital.

On Monday, doctors removed the ventilator and the boy was breathing on his own, but it will be a long and painful road to recovery, a family friend told InsideEdition.com.

"He’s not recognizable. I did not know who that was lying there," said Tammy Meyers, whose son and Jimenez play on the San Pedro High School junior varsity team.

The teen had left a friend’s house and was walking home Friday at about 10 p.m. when he was approached by two men who apparently asked if he belonged to a gang, she said.

When the boy said he wasn’t a member, the men beat him with their fists and smashed a whiskey bottle over his head and face, Meyers said.

He suffered severe bruising to his brain and body, multiple face fractures and will not be able to leave Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in the foreseeable future, she added.

His mom, Charlene Douthit, is a single mother "and I know she is struggling to make ends meet,” Meyers said. “I said I would start a GoFundMe account to help, but I never imagined it would get this big of a response," she said.

The site has already garnered more than $65,000.

“I want to help her in any way I can,” Meyers said. The mom also has a young daughter about 6, she said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking witnesses to the attack.

