2 bodies pulled from Hudson River at Hoboken-Weehawken border

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - Police responding to reports of a body in the Hudson River at the border between Hoboken and Weehawken found two bodies Monday morning, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.
@HCPOProsecutor is confirming that 2 bodies have been discovered in the Hudson River on the border of Weehawken and Hoboken in Hudson Co, NJ— ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) April 4, 2017
One of the bodies was pulled from the water near 15th St., while the second body was found a short distance away, reported NJ.com.
Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said via Twitter that the "scene is just developing... still trying to determine what we have."
@OttoJon @njdotcom @MarciRubinN12 @News12NJ @ABC7NY @FiOS1NewsNJ @HudsonCtyNews @hMAG @HobokenGirlBlog @NBCNewYork @cnnbrk @HobokenPD @weehawkennj Scene is just developing over past 20 minutes. Still trying to determine what we have.— Chief Ken Ferrante (@KenFerrante) April 4, 2017
Photos from the area posted to social media show Hoboken and Weehawken police on the scene in Weehawken cove near 15th St.
BREAKING: Hoboken & Weehawken Police appear to be investigating dead body found in the Hudson River near Weehawken Cove. Very sad if true. pic.twitter.com/IRPIsEHuss— Jon Otto (@OttoJon) April 4, 2017