2 bodies pulled from Hudson River at Hoboken-Weehawken border

Police from various departments in New Jersey are responding to reports of two bodies floating in the Hudson River at the border between Hoboken and Weehawken. Photo credit Jonathan Otto.
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Apr 04 2017 10:46AM EDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 12:01PM EDT

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - Police responding to reports of a body in the Hudson River at the border between Hoboken and Weehawken found two bodies Monday morning, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

One of the bodies was pulled from the water near 15th St., while the second body was found a short distance away, reported NJ.com.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said via Twitter that the "scene is just developing... still trying to determine what we have."

Photos from the area posted to social media show Hoboken and Weehawken police on the scene in Weehawken cove near 15th St.

