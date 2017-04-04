2 bodies pulled from Hudson River at Hoboken-Weehawken border

- Police responding to reports of a body in the Hudson River at the border between Hoboken and Weehawken found two bodies Monday morning, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

@HCPOProsecutor is confirming that 2 bodies have been discovered in the Hudson River on the border of Weehawken and Hoboken in Hudson Co, NJ — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) April 4, 2017

One of the bodies was pulled from the water near 15th St., while the second body was found a short distance away, reported NJ.com.

Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said via Twitter that the "scene is just developing... still trying to determine what we have."

Photos from the area posted to social media show Hoboken and Weehawken police on the scene in Weehawken cove near 15th St.