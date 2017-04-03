How to identify Sjogren's Syndrome symptoms News How to identify Sjogren's Syndrome symptoms It's a common disease that few people have heard of but likely you know someone suffering from it.

Experts say Sjogren's Syndrome is one of the most poorly understood and poorly recognized of any category of illness.

You may not have ever known, but even Venus Williams suffers from this disease, although she had a milder case.

Dr. Stephen Cohen stopped by Good Day Philadelphia to explain what symptoms possible patients should be aware of.

Kathy Lawrence also stopped by to share her personal journey toward being properly diagnosed.

