4 new Trader Joe's stores coming to NYC, NJ

- More Trader Joe's grocery stores are coming to the New York area in 2017.

The company announced that two locations in Manhattan -- SoHo and Upper West Side -- should be ready to open their doors in late 2017. The SoHo store is slated for 233 Spring Street and the UWS store will be at 670 Columbus Avenue, near West 93rd Street.

A previously announced Brooklyn location should finally open this year in a retail development called City Point at 445 Gold Street.

The chain is also set to open at 1350 Willow Avenue in Hoboken, New Jersey, in May.

Sadly no word yet if TJ's will ever come to Astoria, Queens.