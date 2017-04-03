Free dog food for Long Islanders in need

- If you need some help putting food in your pooch's dish, the Suffolk County SPCA on Long Island will be distributing free dog food from its Hauppauge office.

"We recognize that there are families with dogs who are in need of some assistance and our purpose in doing this is to help them so their dogs aren't hungry," Chief Roy Gross said.

If you would like to pick up from food for your dog, call 631-382-7722 to make an appointment. The SPCA office is in Building 16 at the William J. Lindsay Complex, 725 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge.

The SPCA will also accept donations of unopened bags or cans of dog and cat food, Gross said. So if you can help, please do.