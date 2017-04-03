Cop killer sentenced to life in prison News Cop killer sentenced to life in prison The family of NYPD Detective Randolph Holder got justice.

- The family of NYPD Detective Randolph Holder got justice.

A judge sentenced drug dealer Tyrone Howard to life in prison without parole two years after he shot and killed Holder. Howard was found guilty last month on charged including murder, robbery, and weapons possession.

Standing alongside Holder's family, PBA President Patrick Lynch called the incident "an attack on all of society."

In October 2015, Holder and his partner approached Howard on a stolen bicycle in East Harlem. He tried to run away, then pulled out a handgun and shot Holder on a footbridge over the FDR Drive. The career criminal had been involved in a gunfight with rival drug dealers just before the confrontation. There was also an open warrant for his arrest because he failed to show up to a court appearance on drug charges.

Howard kept his head down and did not address the court.