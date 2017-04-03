NJ Transit derailment at Penn Station New York

A NJ Transit train has derailed on track 9 inside NY Penn Station. There are no reports of injuries. This comes just days after another minor derailment in Penn Station. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
© Copyright 2000 - 2017 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2017 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
A NJ Transit train has derailed on track 9 inside NY Penn Station. There are no reports of injuries. This comes just days after another minor derailment in Penn Station. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.