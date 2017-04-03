Explosion in Russia train station

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Apr 03 2017 08:16AM EDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 08:17AM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - International media outlets are reporting an explosion inside a subway station in St. Petersburg, Russia. There are several injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

