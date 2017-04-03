Book returned to NJ library 50 years later

Posted:Apr 03 2017 07:21AM EDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 07:23AM EDT

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (AP) - Someone has returned a book to a New Jersey library 50 years after it was taken out.

The Phillipsburg Free Public Library says its copy of Jules Verne's "Dropped From The Clouds" was left in its book drop on Thursday. It had been checked out on Jan. 5, 1967.

Library director Deb Messling tells NJ.com records don't go back that far to determine who had checked it out. Messling says the book's condition is too poor to return to the shelves.

The library's late fee is 10 cents a day, but it is capped at $3.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories