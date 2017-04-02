John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella during WrestleMania 33

John Cena is a newly engaged man!

The WWE star proposed to his girlfriend, WWE star Nikki Bella during WrestleMania 33 in the middle of the ring after their team match against The Miz and Maryse.

The couple has been dating since 2012.

WWE took to Twitter to make it official, “TALK ABOUT A #WrestleMania MOMENT! @JohnCena and Nikki @BellaTwins are officially ENGAGED!”

The couple has talked about where they stood regarding marriage prior to the engagement in episodes of “Total Divas” and Total Bellas.”

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!