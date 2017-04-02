WATCH: Fireworks at the grand opening of the Lotte World Tower News WATCH: Fireworks at the grand opening of the Lotte World Tower South Korean retail giant "Lotte Group" shot off fireworks to celebrate the grandmark opening of it's landmark building, the Lotte World Tower in Seoul.

The 123-story skyscraper stands more than 18-hundred feet tall, and it will be the fifth-largest building in the world.

Lotte's long awaited project debuts amid struggling business numbers for the company in China.

The low totals are due to Chinese government sanctions against Lotte, most likely as payback after the company offered land to the U.S. for a "THAAD" missile defense batter.