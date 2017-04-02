Chicago authorities search for 2nd teen involved in Facebook Live assault

Authorities in Chicago are looking for a second teen who was allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed live on Facebook.

Police issued an arrest warrant for a 15-year-old boy on Sunday.

Authorities charged a 14-year-old boy in the attack Saturday.

About 40 people viewed the assault live- none of them reported it to police.

Officials said multiple videos of the attack have also been made.

Authorities said they expect to file more charges since about 6 people were involved in the attack.