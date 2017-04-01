Astronaut Buzz Aldrin to take flight with the Thunderbirds

FILE - Buzz Aldrin, former NASA Astronaut and Apollo 11 Pilot, prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By: Associated Press

Posted:Apr 01 2017 09:13PM EDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 09:13PM EDT

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - Astronaut Buzz Aldrin will take flight once again, this time with the world-renowned Thunderbirds at the Melbourne Air and Space Show in Florida on Sunday.

Aldrin was the second man on the moon, piloting the Apollo 11 and following Neil Armstrong onto the lunar surface in 1969. Now 87 years old, the retired Air Force colonel will be the oldest person to fly with the Thunderbirds, known for their rigorous physical requirements.

His flight comes as the Air Force celebrates its 70th year.

 

 

 

