Rallies urge democrats to take action on Gorsuch nomination

With the battle over Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination set to take center stage in Washington D.C., rallies have been held across the country that urged democrats to take action.

President Trump's weekly address played more like an advertisement for his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

"Judge Gorsuch is going to serve our people by devoting himself to our beloved constitution,” said Trump.

While the sales pitch was well produced, a contentious confirmation vote on the Senate floor next week is not expected to be pretty.

The democratic leader even joined in, saying he would oppose anyone from the president's list of candidates.

Democratic groups across the country urged their elected leaders to do just that.

"Donald trump is under investigation. Could you imagine if Obama was under investigation? How would the Republicans have responded?” said one protestor.

Republicans currently have a 52-seat majority in the Senate. They need to peel away 8 democrats to avoid the filibuster groups. However, there is another, more controversial option.

The so called Nuclear option - Where republicans change the rules, and confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority.

"If they do this nuclear option, they will further tear this country apart. I think it's going to stiffen our spines to resist,” said Public Advocate Letitia James.

At least 2 democrats have said they will vote to confirm Gorsuch. Political insiders, though, believe attracting another six will be very difficult, meaning an attempt to change the rules could be inevitable.