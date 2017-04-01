Car bursts into flames in New York City

- Emergency personnel were on scene after a car was on fire in the Meatpacking District of New York City.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The FDNY quickly responded to calls and controlled the fire.

Videos on social media show smoke spreading throughout the neighborhood.

Video credit: Jerry Cavallaro/@Getstuck

Car explosion on 9th Ave. in Meatpacking https://t.co/JtRla9iQTf — Nola Weinstein (@NolaBeth) April 1, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Fox 5 NY as we update this developing story.