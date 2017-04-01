Car bursts into flames in New York City

First responders were on scene after a car was on fire in the Meatpacking District. (Photo/Video: Jerry Cavallaro/@Getstuck) 
By: fox5ny.com staff

Posted:Apr 01 2017 05:33PM EDT

Updated:Apr 01 2017 05:37PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Emergency personnel were on scene after a car was on fire in the Meatpacking District of New York City.

The incident occurred shortly before 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The FDNY quickly responded to calls and controlled the fire.

Videos on social media show smoke spreading throughout the neighborhood.

Video credit: Jerry Cavallaro/@Getstuck

No injuries have been reported.

