Car bursts into flames in New York City

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Emergency personnel were on scene after a car was on fire in the Meatpacking District of New York City.
The incident occurred shortly before 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The FDNY quickly responded to calls and controlled the fire.
Videos on social media show smoke spreading throughout the neighborhood.
Just saw a fireball & some swift action from @FDNY... #FDNY #NYC #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/uDDhiJK0Bw— Jerry Cavallaro (@GetStuck) April 1, 2017
Video credit: Jerry Cavallaro/@Getstuck
Car explosion on 9th Ave. in Meatpacking https://t.co/JtRla9iQTf— Nola Weinstein (@NolaBeth) April 1, 2017
No injuries have been reported.
