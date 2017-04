NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a cyclist was killed at a New York City intersection by a hit-and-run driver.

The NYPD says a red Ford Escape struck Gelasio Reyes as he was riding his bike at around 3 a.m. Saturday in Queens before the driver fled the scene.

Police found the 32-year-old victim in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 25-year-old driver of the Ford was later taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.