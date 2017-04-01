One Direction's Harry Styles reveals single date release

The former member of the world-famous boyband One Direction has a lot in store for him this year.

Styles just announced the title of his new single, “Sign of the Times” through a Twitter post.

The single, which is Harry's first solo single since the boyband went on hiatus, will be released on April 7th.

Not only has he been working on solo music, he will also appear a summer film, “Dunkirk” which was directed by Christopher Nolan.

Since going on hiatus, the remaining members of One Direction have pursued their own passions.

Niall Horan released his single, “This Town” and has told fans that an album is in the works.

Louis Tomlinson also released a single with electro house musician Steve Aoki, “Just Hold On.”

Liam Payne recently welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Cheryl Cole, but has also teased music coming out within the next few months.