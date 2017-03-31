Violent crash kills driver at toll booth on Sam Houston Tollway News Violent crash kills driver at toll booth on Sam Houston Tollway Authorities say a driver was killed when a crash propelled their vehicle into the back of a pickup truck on the West Sam Houston Tollway. The deadly accident occurred at the toll booth located at West Little York and Beltway 8 on the southbound side.

- Authorities say a driver was killed when a crash propelled a vehicle into the back of a pickup truck on the West Sam Houston Tollway. The deadly accident occurred at the toll booth located at West Little York and Beltway 8 on the southbound side.

According to investigators, a man driving a Dodge Durango lost control for some unknown reason. He reportedly slammed into the back of a car waiting to pay the toll. The driver waiting to pay toll was tragically killed.

The driver of the Durango was then transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Authorities did say there was beer in the his truck. A blood draw was taken to determine if alcohol might have been a factor. Authorities are now trying to repair the booth.