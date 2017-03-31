Rainbow flag creator, Gilbert Baker, dead at 65

- Gilbert Baker, the man who created the rainbow flag, the iconic symbol for gay pride, has died. He was 65-years-old.

Baker created the flag for the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in 1978.

He was heavily involved in the gay rights movement and was friends with Harvey Milk.

Gilbert's close friend, Cleve Jones, posted the news of Baker's death Friday afternoon.

State Senator Scott Wiener, who is openly gay and previously sat on San Francisco's Board of Supervisors and represented the Castro District tweeted there would be a vigil in the Castro at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert Baker gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/titd3XZ0zD — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) March 31, 2017

Jones is asking friends and supporters to gather under "Gilbert's flag" in the Castro Friday night at 7pm.

San Francisco friends, meet me under Gilbert's flag tonight 7pm Castro/Market. pic.twitter.com/yPCk4jrXBX — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) March 31, 2017