Rainbow flag creator, Gilbert Baker, dead at 65

By: Michelle Toy

Posted:Mar 31 2017 06:37PM EDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 07:04PM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO - Gilbert Baker, the man who created the rainbow flag, the iconic symbol for gay pride, has died. He was 65-years-old.

Baker created the flag for the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in 1978.

He was heavily involved in the gay rights movement and was friends with Harvey Milk.

Gilbert's close friend, Cleve Jones, posted the news of Baker's death Friday afternoon.

State Senator Scott Wiener, who is openly gay and previously sat on San Francisco's Board of Supervisors and represented the Castro District tweeted there would be a vigil in the Castro at 7:00 p.m. Friday. 

Jones is asking friends and supporters to gather under "Gilbert's flag" in the Castro Friday night at 7pm.

