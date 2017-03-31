Panel to recommend closing notorious Rikers Island jail [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Rikers Island (FOX 5 NY) News Panel to recommend closing notorious Rikers Island jail An independent panel led by a former NY State chief judge will recommend that violence-plagued Rikers Island Jail be shut for good, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While the panel's recommendation will not be binding, Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito are expected to accept it.

The official announcement is scheduled for Sunday.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has voiced his support for the closure of the notorious jail in the past.

According to the WSJ, under the plan inmates would be transferred to multiple, independent jails over the course of the next ten years.

On Wednesday, de Blasio spoke about prison reform during the announcement of the Jails to Jobs program which provides counseling and education to all NYC jail prisoners and a two-month job upon release.

“We have to keep driving down mass incarceration,” said de Blasio.

More than 10,000 inmates are housed at Rikers and approximately 80 percent are awaiting trial.

In place of Rikers Jail, the WSJ reports that the island could be used for a third runway for LaGuardia Airport or a garbage transfer station.