Movement to end homework for elementary school students

- There is a movement underway across the country to do away with homework for elementary school students. One school district-- the Patchogue-Medford School District-- is asking parents to weigh in on an online survey.

Some of the arguments in favor of ditching homework completely is that children spend way too much time doing homework instead of playing.

Some of the questions on the survey include: What do you feel is an appropriate amount of homework for your child's grade level?

How much control should parents have over the amount of homework their child has?

What resources do you have at home to assist your child in doing homework?

Other says it's too stressful for both children and parents.

Second graders are doing an average of 29 minutes of homework a night, according to the American Journal of Family Therapy.

But some parents say homework is fundamental and necessary to reinforce lessons taught in the classroom.