For first time, SpaceX launches rocket a second time News For first time, SpaceX launches rocket a second time Launch company SpaceX once again scored another private rocket science ‘first' – blasting a satellite into space using a booster that's already been flown, then landing the rocket on a robotic ship at sea.

- Launch company SpaceX once again scored another private rocket science ‘first’ – blasting a satellite into space using a booster that’s already been flown, then landing the rocket on a robotic ship at sea.

Thursday evening’s brilliant launch from Cape Canaveral was actually the second flight for this particular Falcon 9 rocket. Nearly one year ago, it sent an unmanned cargo capsule on its way to the space station before making the first-ever barge landing out in the Atlantic.

Normally, the first stage of a rocket – the majority of the vehicle, in fact – is allowed to fall into the ocean, expensive engines and all. But SpaceX has spent the last few years perfecting the automated landing of its rockets, both on the barges and on land at the Cape. As the first stage swoops back down from space, spidery landing legs deploy just a few heart-stopping seconds before touchdown.

It’s a dramatic, almost alien scene, especially when punctuated by startling sonic booms. But SpaceX hopes it becomes the norm for its missions. Company founder Elon Musk is counting on reusability to drive down the sky-high costs of launching payloads into space.

SpaceX already has a contract with NASA to deliver cargo to the space station, and they hope to begin taxiing astronauts there soon. Musk has also announced plans to send capsules to Mars, and recently unveiled a plan to give two as-yet-unnamed tourists a breathtaking trip around the moon.

To do all of that, Musk says launch costs must come down and booster reusability is a large part of that plan. The company also hopes to begin recovering and reusing launch fairings, the aerodynamic shell that covers the satellite during the first few minutes of launch. Those, too, are normally scrapped.

The satellite underneath the fairing for this launch belonged to SES, a European communications company who has been supportive of SpaceX’s efforts. This was their third satellite launched aboard a Falcon 9.

The rocket itself was still visibly sooty from its initial flight but it still cut a brilliant trail through the clear blue skies as it soared toward space.

Nine minutes later, it was back on the drone ship, almost ready – perhaps – for another flight.