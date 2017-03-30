Man found dead in closet at all-girls school

DEMAREST, N.J. (AP) - Police say the body of a 65-year-old contractor from New York was found in a closet at an all-girls high school in New Jersey.

Demarest police Chief James Powderley says officers received a call from the Academy of the Holy Angels Wednesday about the discovery of a dead Cablevision contractor.

Powderley says the school building closed while police investigated. They quickly found that students at the private Roman Catholic school weren't in any danger. The students were able to return to their classrooms and leave at normal dismissal time.

The cause of death is under investigation. The body was taken to the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office after students were dismissed.

Powderley says foul play is not suspected at this time. The man's identity was not released Wednesday.

