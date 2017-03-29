7-month-old girl suddenly dies at daycare

HEMET, California -- Police are investigating the sudden death of a 7-month-old girl at a daycare facility.

It happened Monday at approximately 8:06 a.m. The Hemet Fire Department was summoned to a residence in the 1200 block of Stepstone Court, in regards to the unresponsive girl.

Upon arrival, Hemet Fire personnel began life saving measures and transported the infant, Addison Watkins, to a nearby hospital.

By the time Kristin and Steven Watkins made it to the hospital, their precious daughter had died.

The infant had no obvious signs of trauma and Hemet Police Investigations Bureau responded as part of the investigation. It was determined that the infant was left in the care of the resident by the parents earlier that morning. According to parents, they have used this residence as a daycare for the past two years for their three year old son and lately, for their daughter.

Hemet police Investigators are working with Child Protective Services to determine if there are any daycare licensing issues.

Police said in a statement: "The death of anyone is extremely tragic but especially painful when it involves a child of any age. The investigation into the infant’s death is still ongoing and no other information will be released at this time."

A GoFundMe page was put together by a family friend to help pay for funeral expenses and to cover costs while the family mourns.