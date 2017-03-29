Bride and groom surprise hospitalized grandmother

- A bride's grandmother couldn’t make it to her wedding after suffering a heart attack the day before, so the newlyweds brought the celebration to her.

In full wedding attire, Jessica Brown, 24, of Jacksonville, Fla., marched hand-in-hand with groom Tyler Brown, 25, into the hospital, where her grandmother Margaret Harris, 70, was recovering from a heart attack.

Jessica even jumped into her beloved grandmother’s hospital bed in her wedding gown with a bouquet in hand, as photographed by her husband’s sister-in-law, Amanda Brown of Pink Shutter Photography.

"She immediately started crying," photographer Brown said of Jessica's grandmother. "She was really surprised because she didn't know we were coming up there."

Harris, who was like a parent to Jessica, suffered a heart attack on Friday night, and wasn’t able to attend the couples’ wedding the following day.

