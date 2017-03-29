Soldier stands in rain to salute funeral procession for veteran

- It’s all in the name of brotherhood when a Texas soldier stood in the pouring rain to salute a passing funeral procession for a military veteran.

Fort Hood soldier Kenneth Varnes was spotted stepping out of his truck along a road in Killeen Friday after a photo of his gesture went viral on social media.

Varnes said it was important for him to honor the fallen soldier in spite of the fact that it was pouring at the time.

“I don't care if they were 80 years old, they were in World War II, they were in Vietnam, they were in Iraq, I don't care if they were 20," he told KWTX. "It’s brotherhood."

Varnes said he hoped his patriotic gesture would make someone's day: "I know how it is to go through a tough time like that."

READ MORE