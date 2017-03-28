Woman climbs crane in Downtown LA [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption FOX 11 photo. News Woman climbs crane in Downtown LA A woman climbed a construction crane and locked herself in the pilot house about 150 feet above the ground Tuesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles before SWAT officers reached her.

Police were already at the scene when firefighters were sent about 4:20 p.m. to the 100 block of West Cesar Chavez Avenue, near Spring Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Workers turned off power to the crane and about 6:20 p.m. SWAT officers reached the woman, who was on a platform outside the pilot house.

Some streets around the scene were either closed or had traffic lanes reduced as the drama played out.

