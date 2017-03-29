Hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption 3 injuries in hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport (FOX 5 NY) News Hazardous material incident at LaGuardia Airport Three minor injuries were reported in Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday morning due to a hazardous material situation.

Three TSA agents reported eye irritation at a security checkpoint just before 6 a.m., according to FDNY officials.

Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said initial reports indicate it might have been some sort of "food substance."

There was a partial closure of Terminal B for approximately 30 minutes.

Travelers to the Queens airport were warned to anticipate delays at Terminal B as emergency personnel investigated the incident.