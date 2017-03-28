No prison time for cop who drunkenly punched woman

NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City police officer accused of drunkenly breaking into a woman's apartment and punching her 20 times has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Eugene Donnelly will be sentenced June 1 to three years' probation and must get treatment for a drinking problem.

Authorities told the Daily News on Tuesday the victim told prosecutors the cop needs rehab and not jail time.

The Bronx attack happened in the June 2014, the day before he was honored by the department for bravery. His attorneys have said he was sleepwalking during the attack.

The 29-year-old Donnelly has been suspended and could be fired if he is convicted of department charges filed against him. He also faces a DWI charge after police say he crashed into three parked cars last year.