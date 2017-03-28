America's favorite dog breeds News America's favorite dog breeds The American Kennel Club announced the most popular dog breeds in America for 2016 at its brand-new canine retreat on Manhattan's West Side. For the 26th year in a row, the Labrador retriever holds the No. 1 spot.

- The American Kennel Club announced the most popular dog breeds in America for 2016 at its brand-new canine retreat on Manhattan's West Side. For the 26th year in a row, the Labrador retriever holds the No. 1 spot.

It was easy choice, according to the AKC Vice President Gina Dinardo. She says the Lab is a versatile breed that gets along well with people and other breeds. Labs are easy to train."

In second place is the German shepherd, which is the world's leading service and guard dog. The energetic golden retriever came in third and the bulldog holds the fourth spot. The fifth place beagle is the only breed to rank in the top 10 every decade since 1884.

The top breeds for New York City were French bulldog, Lab, bulldog, German shepherd, and poodle. Bulldogs are perfect for New York City living, according to Peter Festa, a bulldog owner, because they are great apartment dogs, aren't very active, and don't bark a lot.

The AKC also named the most popular breeds by neighborhood. The bulldog was the favorite in Astoria, East Village, and Tribeca. The Fido dominating FiDi and Washington Heights is the French bulldog.